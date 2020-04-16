COVID-19: Kwara discharges two patients, awaits test results for 43 samples

Two coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the Kwara State Isolation Centre have been discharged.

Kwara State Government said, on Wednesday, that discharged two of its four COVID-19 patients after they have both twice tested negative.

They were discharged alongside five members of their families who were also at the state’s isolation centre and have equally twice tested negative, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said in a statement.

The governor said, “I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility.

“Among these are our first two (index) cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for COVID-19.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.

“Our two remaining patients are in the best spirit and are doing pretty good. We wish them a quick recovery.”

The statement added, “As of Thursday morning, Kwara has two cases while test results are awaited for 43 samples. Kwara has run a total of 85 tests – out of which four returned as positive.”