Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of coronavirus in UK

Menegian Saro-Wiwa, son of the late environmental activist and poet, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died of coronavirus in London, United Kingdom.

He died on Monday after being hospitalised following COVID-19 complications.

Noo Saro-Wiwa, sister of the deceased, made this known on Thursday through a Facebook post.

She said her 1970-born brother had underlying health conditions before contracting the lethal virus.

She added that his late brother left a son, Louis.

“We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist, and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards,” Noo wrote in a Facebook post.

She further described her late brother as “a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loved his music”.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, over a dozen Nigerians had died of the virus in the UK and the US.

About 100,000 coronavirus cases and 13,000 deaths have been reported in the UK, one of the countries most hit by the pandemic.