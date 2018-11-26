BREAKING: Prime suspect in Dino Melaye’s gun running trial dies in police custody

Nuhu Salihu aka “Smally”, one of suspects in Senator Dino Melaye’s gun running trial has been announced dead.

Melaye, who is representing Kogi West, is answering charges bothering on gun running allegations levied against him and two others – late “Smally”, Kabir Seidu, aka Osama.

Melaye on twitter on Monday said Smally died in the police custody.

He said: “Nuhu Salisu AKA Small has died in questionable circumstances in police custody. He is one of the two suspects arraigned along with me in the case of conspiracy and illegal possession of fire arm. Both suspects have since denied before the court knowing me or getting any fire arm from me.”

Last week, the prime suspect in the April 5 Offa robbery attacks, Michael Adikwu, died. Senate President Bukola Saraki was alleged to be the one that equipped the robbers.

It will be recalled that the Police had filed a case in a Lokoja court accusing Melaye and three other persons of illegal possession of firearms.

The police took the action, following the confession of two alleged thugs who claimed to be working for Melaye.

“The men were arrested on January 19 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State after a shootout with the Police; and have confessed to being hired by Melaye to cause mayhem in the state,” the force PRO Jimoh Moshood said.

One of the persons arrested was identified as 31-year-old Kabiru Saidu, a.k.a Osama. The other was Nuhu Salisu, who is 25 years old. The third person charged to court was identified as Muhammed Audu, a politician, who is said to currently be at large.

The police said they seized from the thugs and their gang members two AK-47 rifles, five pump action guns, two locally made pistols and heaps of charms.

According to the police, the men not only confessed to have been involved in several kidnappings in the state and environs, they also claimed to be hired thugs for politicians.

“According to the gang leader, Osama, he has been working as a political thug for one Alhaji Mohammed Audu, a politician in the state.

“He said Alhaji Mohammed Audu invited him to Abuja and introduced him to Senator Dino Melaye and they met on Airport Road, Abuja, inside Senator Dino Melaye’s car in the month of December, 2017.

“The suspect further confessed that Senator Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for the Senator as his political thugs and they should recruit and train more other (sic) thugs to work for him in preparation toward 2019 general election to enable him (Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganise Kogi State,” Moshood added. – Daily Independent.