Ubah dismisses alleged sack from Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Tuesday dismissed media reports on his alleged sack from the Senate.

Ubah, a member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the upper chamber.

The Senator who spoke while responding to questions from reporters urged his constituents to ignore the social media reports about his alleged removal from the Senate by an order of the court.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kubwa, Abuja had allegedly sacked him from the Senate based on a suit instituted against him by Mr. Obinna Uzor.

Uzor had asked the Court to nullify the election of Ubah for allegedly falsifying his school certificate.

The Senator explained that the purported suit was filed against him in March while the court ruled on it in April without his knowledge or that of his legal team.

He assured his constituents and Nigerians that the judgement would not stand because he had already approached the same Court in a bid to upturn the ruling.

He said the court had fixed January 5, 2020 to determine the application he filed to vacate the judgement.