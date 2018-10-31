Buhari woos aggrieved APC aspirants

October 31, 2018 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded party’s primaries across the country.

Those in attendance at the dinner included aggrieved gubernatorial, National and State Assembly aspirants who failed to secure the party’s tickets in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, cabinet ministers and other presidential aides.

The president had on October 13 met with aggrieved members of the House of Representatives under the platform of the APC.

Buhari had also met collectively and separately with aggrieved serving APC governors who expressed reservations over the conduct of the party’s primaries in their respective states.

Prominent among the aggrieved governors are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had on Oct. 21, in a statement by his press secretary, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, alleged that conservatives within the party are ganging up to pass a vote of no-confidence on him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

2019: Seventh Day Adventist Church sues INEC, FG over Saturday voting

Some elders of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rivers State have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation to court over the continuous holding ...