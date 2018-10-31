Osun election : Afenifere suspends Omisore for supporting APC

…I’m not aware of my suspension – Sen. Omisore

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year.

Omisore was alleged to have aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the rerun election in Ife South and North Local Government Areas of Osun State.

His action was said to have gone against the position of his party, the Social Democratic Party and the Afenifere.

Omisore’s suspension was part of the decisions taken at the monthly meeting of the Afenifere, held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by a chieftain of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, the group said Omisore allegedly went against the position of Afenifere during the last governorship election in Osun State.

The group had earlier decided not to support the All Progressives Congress at the Osun governorship and the forthcoming general elections.

Afenifere said in the communique, ” The meeting took a decision to suspend Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year for violating Afenifere’s directive which affected the outcome of Osun election.”

Meanwhile, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Tuesday said he was not aware of the purported suspension order placed on him by the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Afenifere.

Omisore said his resolve to form an alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) few days to the conduct of a rerun exercise of September 27 was the outcome of the resolution passed by his party, the SDP.

Apparently reacting to the one year suspension slammed on him by the Afenifere in a press release personally signed by him and made available to Tribune Online in Osogbo, he stated “It was the Osun Social Democratic Party (SDP) that passed a resolution for a coalition agreement with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the party’s supremacy in decision making.”

Omisore said, “the Afenifere’s action is at variance to the reality on the ground as far as the party politics in Osun State is concerned.”

He said, “I’m unaware of the pan-Yoruba group’s directives because we also have bonafide, notable and active APC members in Afenifere.”

“The interest of Osun SDP was the development of the state, and of the two parties involved in the rerun election, it was the APC that agreed to implement the SDP’s manifestos, the reason the decision was made.

“In as much as I’m a member of Afenifere, SDP members in Osun State are not necessarily members of Afenifere. Osun politics is local and I acted in consonance with the position and the will of Osun SDP.

“However, I’m yet to be informed on the so-called Afenifere’s suspension, which as far as I’m concerned bypassed the principle of fair hearing.”