A former member of the Nigerian Army has criticised the welfare conditions of soldiers, alleging poor remuneration, inadequate feeding and corruption within the ranks.

The ex-serviceman, identified as Emmanuel Odaudu, said he served for 10 years before leaving in 2024. Speaking during an interview with the Podcast Network which was shared on Youtube on Friday, he said with his present knowledge he would not choose a military career again.

“You joining the army, you should know what you’re getting yourself into. It is not just wearing uniform, most people just want to join the army to wear a uniform and the power that comes with the uniform. But I’ll always make you understand that there’s another side of it, not just wearing uniform and intimidating people, there is another side to it,” he said.

He described military service as a selfless commitment that is insufficiently rewarded, arguing that soldiers deserve greater appreciation and better living conditions.

According to him, personnel often face financial hardship, claiming their salaries make it difficult to save or provide quality education for their children.

“To be fair, the army is not a money-making job.

It’s a selfless service. But you going through all this for the country, I feel like these soldiers are meant to be appreciated more. Soldiers are meant to be appreciated more.

“There are cars that a soldier would drive and he’ll be arrested because they know you can never afford it. Children of soldiers need to attend good schools and not just army children primary school, army children secondary school. They don’t treat soldiers well,” he added.

Emmanuel also alleged that feeding provisions for troops in combat zones are inadequate, adding that some soldiers feel punished rather than honoured for serving their country.

“It is bad, like real bad. If you see the food they give to soldiers in battlefield, you won’t even give it to your dog. They treat you like, it’s just bad. You feel like they are punishing you, like you’re not even serving your country. Your country is punishing you and you don’t have a say,” he said.

The former soldier further alleged that personnel risk disciplinary action if they complain about welfare issues, saying, “The moment you join the army, you’ve sold your peace and your freedom. No matter what is going wrong, you cannot complain.