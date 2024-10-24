The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the 2024 CAF Awards will be held in the city of Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

This marks the third consecutive time Morocco will host the prestigious ceremony, following last year’s star-studded African fanfare.

Marrakech, known for its rich culture and vibrant tourism, will once again be the center stage for celebrating Africa’s footballing excellence.

The awards honor outstanding performances in both club and national football competitions, with the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in the men’s and women’s categories being the highlight.

While the final list of contenders for Africa’s Best Player has yet to be finalized, several notable names are expected to be in the running for the coveted accolade. Among them are Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, and Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, all of whom have had standout performances in their respective leagues and competitions this year.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year in the men’s category is Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who continues to dominate on both the club and international stages.

In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala, another Nigerian football icon, holds the title after a stellar year on the pitch.

CAF is yet to confirm the official start time for the 2024 ceremony, with further details expected to follow soon.