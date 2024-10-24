Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has canvassed a collaborative approach among journalists in the old Eastern region to fast track development in the states.

He said journalists should explore areas of governance and development that could bring the people together for the sake of enhancing progress.

The governor, who spoke in Owerri while declaring open a two-day capacity workshop for editors from the zone, emphasised what he called developmental journalism as a catalyst towards promoting issues of mutual interest among the people

He said: “It is common knowledge that our eastern region, rich in history and economic potentials, faces numerous developmental challenges.

“From infrastructure deficits to economic disparities, the road ahead is long. As media professionals, you have the unique ability to highlight these issues, provoke public discourse and trigger action.”

Uzodimma noted that the theme of the conference,”The Media as Partners in Regional Development,” was in tandem with his administration’s efforts at economic renaissance of the former eastern region.

“We aim to revitalise the economy of the old eastern region, in line with the vision and mission of the late premier, Dr Michael Okpara, because economic reintegration will be crucial to the survival of our region in a post oil era in Nigeria,“ he said.

He disclosed that his administration had already started that reintegration by commencing the dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean to reopen the coastal trade routes among Imo, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Uzodimma charged the journalists to encourage a strong relationship in the old eastern region in rebuilding the political and economic alliances of the past, as was being done by other geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The governor noted that they could function as partners in regional development by promoting ideas, thoughts, and actions, geared towards development, rather than celebrating destructive and divisive tendencies in the polity.

He enjoined them to pursue issues such as the industrial and agricultural revolution of the former region with the aim to explore the feasibility of reviving those laudable projects across the states.

Addressing the current negative effects of social media, the governor charged the editors to “take the initiative to promote responsible journalism that serves the public interest, while safeguarding national security and social cohesion.”

“While I acknowledge the complexities of the digital age,where almost anyone with access to a phone or a computer, can become a content creator or an editor, I believe that established media organisations have a crucial role to play in upholding journalistic standards and ethics.”

He, however, pledged to continue to work with journalists to enhance the practice of their profession, adding that he has appointed many journalists into strategic positions in his government, including the current head of service of Imo State.

Earlier in his welcome speech, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Eze Anaba, said journalists should be proactive by highlighting where the people had peculiar needs.

He said while the subnational governments of the region must be held accountable for the development of their states, journalists should play their own part by highlighting the special needs of the people, such as unique health challenges, arguing that doing so would compel international agencies to intervene.