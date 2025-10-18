Popular Nigerian comedian, MC Mbakara, and his wife, Lolo Mbakara, have opened up about their daughter’s 9-year battle with severe cerebral palsy, revealing that the condition began from a lack of oxygen at birth.

In a video shared on MC Mbakara TV on Saturday, the couple narrated the emotional circumstances surrounding the birth of their daughter, Eke Mama, who was born on October 19, 2016.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines cerebral palsy (CP) as “a brain disorder that appears in infancy or early childhood and permanently affects body movement and muscle coordination. Cerebral palsy is caused by changes in the developing brain that disrupt its ability to control movement and maintain posture and balance.”

CP can occur before, during, or shortly after birth due to factors such as damage to the brain’s white matter, interruptions in brain growth from gene changes, bleeding in the brain, or insufficient oxygen supply. Symptoms vary widely, affecting muscle tone, posture, coordination, and sometimes cognitive and sensory functions.

Recalling the incident, Lolo said what started as a normal delivery quickly turned tragic when their newborn struggled to breathe.

“I went into the labour room, and it was time to push. But somehow the baby was stuck,” she said. “When the baby came out, she wasn’t crying, she wasn’t breathing. They said, ‘Bring oxygen!’ — but there was no oxygen in the hospital.”

According to her, the hospital staff tried to improvise with an empty oxygen tank that contained water, pouring liquid over the newborn in panic. When that failed, the family was forced to rush the baby to another hospital — a process that took over 30 minutes.

“We had to move her ourselves to the teaching hospital. By then, over 30 minutes had passed,” she recounted.

At the new hospital, the baby was placed on oxygen for nearly two weeks. Doctors later confirmed that the prolonged lack of oxygen caused severe brain damage, resulting in cerebral palsy.

The couple revealed that they were advised to take their daughter off life support.

“One of my husband’s medical friends said, ‘If you want a stress-free life, take off the oxygen mask and let her rest,’” Lolo recalled. “But as parents, we couldn’t bring ourselves to do it.”

Now nine years old, Eke Mama has spent most of her life in a vegetative state.

“She has spent 95 percent of her life sleeping,” Lolo said tearfully. “She has been sleeping for nine years.”

Despite the challenges, the couple said their faith and hope have kept them going. However, they also faced years of online trolling, with many accusing them of hiding their daughter.

“People said we were ashamed of her,” MC Mbakara said. “But human beings can be mean. We didn’t want pity or ridicule.”

The Mbakaras have since channelled their pain into purpose, launching the Aya Kanu Aya Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness about cerebral palsy and supporting families of children with developmental disorders.

“People call these children bewitched or possessed instead of understanding it’s brain damage,” Lolo explained. “That ignorance must stop.”

MC Mbakara added that the foundation aims to educate Nigerians and provide both emotional and financial support to affected families.

“We know the stress it takes, financially, emotionally, physically,” he said. “We want to use our story to encourage other parents. You are not alone.”

The couple also expressed heartfelt gratitude to MC Mbakara’s mother, who helps care for their daughter.

“She’s been our greatest support,” MC Mbakara said. “If not for her, we would have been drained emotionally and financially. We thank God every day for her and for our daughter’s life.”

The Mbakaras’ story sheds light on the harsh realities faced by many Nigerian families dealing with cerebral palsy, and their foundation hopes to change how society perceives children with special needs. – Punch.