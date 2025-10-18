The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has said that Nigeria is on the path to renewed prosperity under the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Uzodimma stated this on Friday during a meeting of APC stakeholders held in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

He said the reforms introduced by President Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda were aimed at reconstructing, rehabilitating, and rebuilding the nation’s economy, adding that the positive impact of the reforms was already becoming evident across the country.

“With President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is gradually becoming rich and prosperous again.

“The reforms are geared towards reconstructing, rehabilitating, and rebuilding a new Nigeria that works for everyone,” he added.

The APC Governors’ Forum chairman commended the President’s bold decision to remove fuel subsidy, noting that it had significantly increased revenue available to the three tiers of government.

Uzodimma also lauded the administration’s youth empowerment drive, particularly the initiative to empower 1,000 youths from each of the 8,809 electoral wards across the country, describing it as a sustainable pathway to poverty eradication.

“In the next few years, these 1,000 artisans from every ward will become employers of labour. By this, poverty will be drastically reduced across Nigeria,” he said.

He further praised party leaders and members for their steadfastness, unity, and commitment to the ideals of the APC, noting that the party remained the strongest political force in the country.

“There is only one political party in Nigeria, and the name of the party is APC. Every day, senators, lawmakers, and governors are joining our fold because of the good leadership of President Tinubu,” Uzodimma said.

The governor also expressed delight over the presence of prominent Kebbi politicians, including Senators Adamu Aliero and Atiku Bagudu, at the meeting, saying their unity signified progress and political maturity in the state.

In his remarks, the host governor, Nasir Idris, described the meeting as fruitful and reaffirmed Kebbi’s loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu.

“Kebbi is an APC state, and the state belongs to President Bola Tinubu.

“We are blessed with good leaders who are committed to serving our people. By God’s grace, we will continue to support the President and attract more projects to Kebbi,” he assured.

Idris urged party members to remain steadfast and work towards ensuring the APC’s victory at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, attended by top party leaders and stakeholders, focused on strengthening internal unity, consolidating the achievements of the Tinubu administration, and expanding the party’s reach ahead of future elections.