The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by suspected bandits in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that “investigation was already underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

NAN also reports that the incident occurred on Friday evening at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Zonkwa, Headquarters of Zangon Kataf LGA.

Sources told NAN that the bandits reportedly stormed the police station in an attempt to free suspected vandals earlier arrested in Kachia Local Government Area.

However, it was later gathered that the suspects were not being held at the station.

Bandits killed five policemen and three Community Protection Guards on Thursday while on patrol along Gusau-Funtuwa road in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.