Coscharis begins Renault cars assembly from October

French carmaker Renault and Nigerian conglomerate, Coscharis Group, have formed a partnership to assemble and distribute Renault vehicles in Nigeria beginning from October, the companies said on Thursday.

A report by Reuters indicated that the Coscharis Group plant would start assembling Renault Logan and Renault Duster vehicles and would distribute the cars through their sales network throughout Nigeria.

“With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is a strategic African country where Groupe Renault will extend its footprint,” The Senior Vice- President and Chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India Pacific region of Renault, Fabrice Cambolive, said.

Cambolive added, “The Coscharis Group is a recognised player in car assembly and distribution. Thanks to their expertise and products adapted to the local needs, we will be able to answer immediately to the customers’ demand in Nigeria.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, had recently said the partnership would showcase another initiative from the group through one of its subsidiaries, Coscharis Motors, to further create value as a key player in the automobile industry in the country.

He stated that the partnership would help the firm broaden its dealership scope as well as ignite the passion of Renault lovers.

According to him, the new milestone achievement is expected to reshape the automobile industry in the country.