An Onitsha High Court No. 4, presided over by Justice Sylvester Odili, has adjourned hearing in a motion for an interlocutory injunction to Tuesday, December 10.

The motion seeks to restrain the Ekwerekwu family of Onitsha from further interfering with the possession and use of the Onitsha Sports Club premises or demolishing any existing structures on the property.

The adjournment followed a request by G. Ezeuko SAN, a new counsel for the second defendant, Valentine Ekwerekwu, who asked for additional time to familiarize himself with the details of the case.

Counsel for the applicants, Nnamdi Ibegbu SAN and A. C. Anaenugwu SAN, did not object to the request, and the court subsequently adjourned the matter to December 10.

The motion, numbered 0/285M/2024, was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Onitsha Sports Club and Chief Dan Okafor, the President of the Club, among other applicants.