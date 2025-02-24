The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the money laundering case against former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to March 6 and 7, 2025.

The case, filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, continued on Monday with testimonies from two prosecution witnesses.

The first witness, Segun Adeleke, General Manager of Efab Properties Limited, testified about properties in Maitama and Gwarinpa.

Adeleke stated that Bello’s name did not appear on any documents and that he had never met the former governor.

“My Lord, in 2020, while I was in the office, my chairman sent for me. His name is Chief Dr Fabian Nwora. He introduced me to a young man named Shehu Bello. Apparently, they had discussed purchasing a property, and my chairman told me that Shehu wanted to make payment.

“We agreed on ₦550 million for the property at Number 1, Ikogosi Road, Maitama. When Shehu returned, he came with U.S. dollars. My Lord, we had to confirm the exchange rate from a Bureau de Change, and the equivalent of ₦550 million was paid,” he added.

Adeleke said he met Shehu Bello three times — during the introduction, payment, and when legal documents were executed.

When asked if he knew the bank used for the ₦550 million payment, he said, “No, my Lord.” He also could not recall the dollar equivalent of the amount.

When questioned about another property in Gwarinpa, he said, “House Twelve, 59 Crescent, Fifth Avenue, Gwarinpa, was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for seventy million. My Lord, it was a one-off payment via bank transfer to our account.”

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, asked Adeleke if he personally discussed the transactions with Shehu Bello, to which he replied, “Yes.”

When asked if Shehu signed the documents in his presence, he said, “He did not, my Lord.”

Daudu also asked, “Throughout this transaction, did you set eyes on the defendant?”

Adeleke responded, “Not at any time in the course of this transaction.” He confirmed that Bello’s name did not appear on any documents submitted to the EFCC.

The second prosecution witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa, testified under subpoena.

EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, said the subpoena was issued to obtain four sets of documents, including account statements.

Abimbola submitted account opening documents and statements, including the Kogi State Government House account from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2024.

Other statements included those of Macelina Njoku from 1 January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and the American International School, Abuja, from September 1 to September 30, 2020.

All documents were admitted as evidence without objection.

The court adjourned the case to March 6 and 7, 2025 for further hearing.