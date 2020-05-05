COVID-19: Enugu govt intercepts patient who escaped from Delta isolation centre

The Enugu State rapid response team/task force on COVID-19 and the state’s security apparatus, in a coordinated sequence of events with the Delta State COVID-19 task force, yesterday, detected, and returned a confirmed COVID-19 case who had escaped from an isolation and treatment centre in Delta State to Enugu.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, consequently, contact tracing and decontamination had commenced immediately.

He noted that total cases ever detected in Enugu State remain 8, with 6 active cases receiving treatment.

He reminded the people of Enugu State that in times like these, “we owe a responsibility to each other to inform relevant authorities when we develop symptoms or know someone who may have symptoms or history of cross-boundaries travel into the state.”

He said the numbers to call are 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010

He further reminded the people of the state the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 restriction orders and other precautionary measures in the state, which remain in force until further notice, as earlier announced, as follows:

1. All inter-state land boundaries remain closed as earlier directed except for medical emergencies and movement of essential goods and services.

2. The Presidential directive on the compulsory use of face masks or covering in public and the overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am has taken effect yesterday, May 4, 2020.

3. NDI-ENUGU are encouraged to strictly adhere to these restrictions and control measures, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene.

“If I do these, I protect you and if you do these, you protect me.”

He added that the state government is in consultation with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards a comprehensive review of all measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.