As Nigerians mark 25 years of unbroken democracy, a socio-political group, “The Collective Movement’’, has appealed to the President Bola Tinubu’s to improve the welfare of the country’s workforce with a living wage.

The group said in a statement by its Director of Media, Ndubuisi Nwachukwu, on Wednesday, that the plight of Nigerian workers was now unbearable and called for urgent attention.

Nwachukwu said the government should come up with a living wage now it was negotiating with the labour unions to forestall total collapse of the economy.

He reminded the government to use the auspicious time of the country’s national celebration to reflect on issues badgering the society, especially hunger and insecurity.

Nwachukwu noted that the current cost of food items and transportation fares, caused by the increase in petroleum products pump prices among others, had made the lives of the citizens extremely difficult.

He said that if urgent actions were not taken to reduce the suffering of workers, and indeed Nigerians, the nation was likely to lose more of its loyal and dedicated workforce to other countries that were readily waiting to offer them greener pastures.

“The government in the past considered the challenges of brain drain which it says would be checked by improving the conditions of her workforce which remains the engine room of national development.

“The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) without being immodest, failed the people in the last eight years it took office with its message of `CHANGE’ it brought about, which the people desperately needed at that time.

“With the renewed hope Mantra, now at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, the people expect their lives to be better.

“’The nation has been facing economic challenges since APC came to power; now it is extremely difficult for citizens to afford the necessities of life,’’ Nwachukwu said.

He added: “Nigerians now expect economic stability and growth that would improve the economy and create jobs, reduce poverty and ensure better infrastructure.

“There is a strong desire for enhanced security to tackle issues of terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent crimes.

“The government must ensure transparency, accountability and an effective anti-corruption fight as well as improved services in healthcare and education.’’

The group called for electoral reforms to ensure fair and credible elections and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Nwachukwu said that Nigerians were hopeful for a more prosperous, peaceful, and democratic future.