An epic all-volunteer production portraying Jesus’ life and teachings has been released in May 2024.

“The Good News According to Jesus”, series is an 18-episode comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, his personality and his interactions with people.

Episode 1 will be released as a special feature of the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Subsequent episodes will be released at future conventions.

A Christian denomination, Jehovah’s Witnesses has a presence in some 240 lands and is one of the largest nonprofit volunteer Bible educators and producers of Scripturally based content, including feature-length video dramas.

“We are excited to release this to the public after years of planning and set construction,” said Regional Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Ezekiel Bolaji.

“We truly believe that this series will touch the hearts of millions of people in ways no other drama about Jesus ever has.”

Cameras began rolling in May 2022 at the national headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Australia.

More than 500 volunteers constructed over 75,000 square feet of historically accurate sets.

Adding to the realism, the sets have also featured animals mentioned in the Bible such as donkeys, sheep, pigeons and camels.

Some scenes were even shot on location in the Judean wilderness in Israel.

The “Declare the Good News!” conventions will feature “Episode 1—The True Light of the World” in two parts on Friday and Saturday of the three-day program.

The preview for Episode 1 is now available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The release happens just weeks after the Witnesses commemorated their most important day of the year — the Memorial of the death of Jesus Christ held on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The Witnesses, some 8.8 million worldwide, reported that last year over 20.4 million people attended the Memorial in response to Jesus’ command at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.”

Additionally, the Witnesses invited community members to their local Kingdom Halls the weekend of March 16 and 17, 2024, for a 30-minute Bible-based discourse titled, “The Resurrection—Victory Over Death!”, which discussed the Scriptural hope of a resurrection and its connection to Jesus.

“Anyone who has knowledge, interest or curiosity about the one foretold by all the prophets will be intrigued and captivated by ‘The Good News According to Jesus’ series,” said Bolaji. “We welcome all to attend a convention to enjoy this thrilling release!”

All of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ meetings, conventions, Bible study aids and videos are free of charge and available to the public.

No collections are ever taken.

To find a meeting or convention near you, visit the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org, and look for the appropriate link under the “About Us” tab.

To watch the preview for “Episode 1—The True Light of the World”, visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.