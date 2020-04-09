Discos to offer customers two-month free electricity

Power distribution companies on Wednesday announced that they were in support of proposal by the National Assembly and the Federal Executive arm of government that Nigerians should get two months of free electricity.

Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the Discos stated that modalities for the free power would be worked on and made public in due course.

The Executive Director, ANED, Sunday Oduntan, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday night.

He said, “The electricity distribution companies recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardship that is currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.”

Oduntan added, “We are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

He reiterated the commitment of the Discos to improving service delivery to the nation during the period of the coronavirus pandemic and thereafter.

Meanwhile, the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company on Wednesday said it had set aside N100m to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic within its operational area.

The electricity company said this while donating food items worth N10m to the Oyo State Government as part of measures to combat COVID-19 in the state.

IBEDC also donated N5m to the University College Hospital Ibadan in support of the institution’s efforts at combating the deadly virus.

The Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC, John Ayodele, during the presentation of the relief items at the Ministry of Agriculture, Oyo State Secretariat, said the food items were part of the N100m earmarked to support the states in its areas of jurisdiction.

Ayodele, who was represented on the occasion by the Regional Head of IBEDC, Peter Oyelami, lauded both the government for measures taken in the fight against the scourge.

He said, “IBEDC, as a law-abiding corporate citizen and socially responsible organisation, has earmarked about N100m for relief items namely rice, noodles and semovita.

“This gesture encompasses the states we cover namely Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara, and partly Niger, Kogi and Ekiti states.”

In a related development, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution has donated four truckloads of rice to support the palliative measures in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday by the Manager, Corporate Communications, John Onyi.

He also promised regular supply of electricity during the period of the lockdown to enable the residents to live a comfortable life.

“The same donations taking place here are being replicated across all the states within our coverage.”