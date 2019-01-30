Dogara officially announces APC exit, PDP return

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has officially announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the announcement during Tuesday’s plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Speaker Dogara informed his colleagues that he has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also announced the defection of two other APC members of the House to the opposition party.

They are Ahmed Yerima who represents Misau/Damdam constituency in Bauchi State and Edward Pwajok from Jos South-East constituency in Plateau State.

However, Dogara did not give reasons why he and the other lawmakers were leaving the party.

The Speaker had returned to the PDP in September 2018, a decision the opposition party described as “patriotic and courageous”.

The lawmaker had also picked the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Form in a bid to seek re-election in the February polls.