Economy: States generated N579.5bn in six months – NBS

The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated the sum of N579.4bn as Internally Generally Revenue in the first half of 2018, statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics have revealed.

The amount when compared to the N453.83bn recorded in the first half of 2017 represents an increase of 27.7 per cent.

The report stated that Lagos recorded the highest IGR with a total amount of N196.39bn.

The report explained that while 28 states recorded growth in IGR, eight states recorded a decline in revenue performance.

The states with the decline in revenue are Abia, Anambra, Benue, Taraba, Kebbi, Kwara, Ebonyi and Enugu.

A breakdown of the states IGR, according to NBS, showed that Rivers generated N60.9bn, Ogun N42.51bn, FCT N35.31bn, Delta N29.79bn, Kano N18.55bn, Kaduna N16bn, Edo N13.8bn,

Oyo N12.37bn, Enugu N12.29bn and Akwa Ibom N11.83bn, Kwara had N10bn, Cross River N9.75bn, Ondo N9.41bn, Anambra N7.06bn, Imo N7bn, Abia N6.97bn, Bayelsa N6.8bn and Plateau N6.6bn.

Similarly, Benue had IGR of N6.06bn, Sokoto N5.65bn, Kogi N5.44bn, Niger N4.86bn, Jigawa N4.8bn, Osun N4.77bn, Bauchi N4,6bn, Nassarawa N3.8bn, Katsina N3.4bn, Adamawa N3,17bn, Borno N3,17bn, Ekiti N2,74bn, Zamfara N2,65bb and Taraba N2.61bn,

The rest are Ebonyi N2.4bn, Gombe, N2.39bn, Kebbi N2.03bn and Yobe N1.62bn.

The NBS report put the allocation to states from the federation account at N1.74tn within the first half of this year.