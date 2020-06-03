Edo 2020: Stay away from APC primaries – Obaseki warns Oshiomhole

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to recuse himself from the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State because he is an interested party.

Obaseki made the call while speaking to newsmen after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “It is against natural justice for a man to be a judge in his own case.”

According to him, he and his colleague Governors paid a visit to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as part of efforts to strengthen the party and reassure him that they remained committed to building the party.

He said, “For me and my colleague – Governors, we can’t see the party we are building destroyed. We should all drop our egos and work for our party.”

He noted that it was “wrong for any human to try to play God”.

Obaseki expressed confidence that he will win the APC primaries regardless of the mode chosen for the primaries in Edo.

He also denied claims that he purchased Governorship nomination forms for the Peoples Democratic Party, insisting he was “a party man to the core”.