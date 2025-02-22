Leading global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative – a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Sahara Group is proud to join thousands of other global companies committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Global Compact Networks.

“In line with our commitment to making a difference and bringing energy to life responsibly, Sahara Group has embarked on another significant milestone by aligning with the ten universal principles of the UN Global Compact, while forming a cohesive unit with thousands of other responsible stakeholders across the globe,” noted Ejiro Gray, Director of Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group.

According to Gray, Sahara Group’s alignment with the UN Global Compact transforms ESG from a compliance-driven requirement into a strategic pillar that places sustainability at the heart of Sahara’s operations and policies.

“Sahara Group is looking beyond meeting today’s ESG expectations. We are delighted about joining forces with the UN Global Compact and other like-minded stakeholders to lead the way toward a sustainable future. For us at Sahara, this is another platform towards making a difference via a new benchmark for corporate responsibility, one that reinforces a broader social impact and a commitment to sustainable practices in all our locations and businesses across the globe,” Gray added.

With operations in over 42 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Sahara Group provides innovative and sustainable energy solutions through over 6000 unique professionals that embody our diversity and the irrepressible Sahara spirit.