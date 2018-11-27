Ekiti: It’s not my job to probe Fayose – Gov. Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has clarified his stance on the fate of the immediate past governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi who spoke with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja explained that there was never a time he said he would probe Fayose.

He said, “Well, I am sure I have never said anything about probe.

“Looking into books is the duty of any new governor. You need to know what you found in place, I just talked about a visitation panel into the education sector in the state.

“There are other sectors in the state, and it will be remiss of me not to check what we found when we came into office and share that with the citizens of the state.

“It is just accountability not probe. I am not EFCC. I am not ICPC, there are institutions that are charged with the responsibility to do that and its entirely up to them if they want to probe the governor or not.

“ It is not my business, I leave Fayose to God, I have said that before.’’

Fayose is presently being prosecuted by the EFCC over 11 charges of conspiracy and money laundering.