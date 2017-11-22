Magu spits fire over Ekpeyong, Oke arrest

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday said he would not back down on the planned arrest of a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Ita Ekpeyong; and a former DG of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Magu said nobody, no matter how highly placed, was above the law of the land. He said the commission has concrete evidence against the former DSS and NIA heads.

The EFCC boss spoke after he attended the inauguration of the committee on recoveries of assets at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. “The law will take its course,” he said.