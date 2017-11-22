NCC, NSCDC sign MOU on telecom infrastructure protection

The commitment of the Board and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) towards achieving measurable and remarkable improvement in the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria received further concrete expression this morning when the CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta met his counterpart at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, at the head office of the NSCDC to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

The signing of the MOU is the climax of sequence of meetings, visitations and serial discourse between the two organisations that will see greater security and protection provided for telecommunication facilities by the NSCDC’s department of Critical National Infrastructure Protection.

Vandalism and theft of telecom infrastructure and facilities have been central recurring challenges to the attainment of the parameters defining the applicable quality of service standards for specific services in the telecommunication industry in Nigeria.

This year, as part of the efforts of the Commission to tame the manage and ultimately halt the criminalities associated with telecommunication service provision, NCC has organised 6 Zonal Sensitization Workshops for Agencies in the security sector to deepen the understanding of each agency’s role in curbing the crimes undermining the quality of service in the telecom sector.