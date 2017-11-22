Obiano receives Certificate of Return

Following his victory in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano on Wednesday received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), promising to work harder.

Obiano, who was visibly-elated, said Anambra was bigger than any individual’s ambition, and urged all to join hands with him to move the state forward.

“I am happy to receive this Certificate of Return which confers on me the power to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.