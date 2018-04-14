English Premier League rejects VAR next season

English Premier League is not ready to deploy technology to guide its games as it voted today against introducing Video Assistant Referees (VAR) system next season.

But VAR will be used for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, extensively.

The decision was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London on Friday, when all 20 member clubs voted, the Press Association reported.

The system, which is being tested in this season’s FA Cup, will be further tested throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Football fans have been left bewildered while games have been stopped for long periods of time while decisions were being made.

The testing will focus on how that can be improved and the Premier League hopes to see it used in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup next term.

The statement continued: ‘The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018-19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

A statement read: ‘Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout season 2018-19.

‘The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

‘The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL managing director Mike Riley and his team.’

The major teething problem in VAR’s use during this season’s FA Cup, as well as in other competitions around Europe, has been a lack of communication in the decision-making process for fans in the stadium.