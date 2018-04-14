RMD, Ego Boyo star on Africa Magic TV show

‘The Mr X Family’, which reunites Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD) and Ego Boyo, two decades after ‘Checkmate’, will premiere in May. Richard Mofe Damijo and Ego Boyo, who are memorably remembered for their roles in classics ‘Violated’ and ‘Checkmate’, reunite as a couple in “The Mr X Family Show.”

The upcoming TV series which also marks RMD’s debut as a producer, will premiere on Sunday, May 6 at 6:00PM, on DSTV channel 151, Africa Magic Showcase. Boyo and RMD are most remembered for their roles in pop-culture staple, “Checkmate,” which ran from 1991 to 1995, and starred RMD as Segun Kadiri, the arch-enemy turned lover of Ann Haastrup ( Boyo). Plot and cast details of “The Mr X Family Show” are being kept under wraps.

As Segun and Ann, Damijo and Boyo created a dedicated fan base; one that is expected to set their new show up for success.

Writing about the relationship between them, RMD said on his instagram page, “My journey with Ego Boyo @officialegoboyo started nearly 30 years ago, our first encounter being on the production of Checkmate when my dear friend, Amaka Igwe pulled me in as the villain ‘Segun Kadiri’ on the highly coveted TV series.

One of the most remarkable things about Ego is that despite the fact that she is born with a silver spoon into the family of the highly respected late Justice Nnamani, she was super disciplined (she still is), very humble and extremely committed. Our status as Nigerian TV sweethearts rose with the movie VIOLATED as ‘Tega’ and ‘Peggy’ became the toast of Violated fans. Since then Ego has gone ahead to becoming wife, mother, accomplished business woman and the president of the International Women’s Society.

Over 25 years later, Tega and Peggy are back together again on my new TV ‘DramCom’ The Mr X Family Show. I can only hope that getting back together again on TV will tickle fans of Ann Hathrope and Segun Kadiri and the fans of Tega and Peggy who have been craving to have them grace their TV screens again. Ego and I are pretty excited about this and hope the excitement catches on. We are curious to see how many people or if anyone can correctly guess what we’re back together as… Mr and Mrs? Secret Lovers? Siblings? Colleagues?