Ex-Pres. Jonathan felicitates with former Vice Sambo at 65

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with his former Vice, Arc. Namadi Sambo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a diligent administrator.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President commended Sambo for his stewardship to the nation. He also described him as “a dependable friend and accountable colleague.”

The message said further: “I am pleased to join your family and well-wishers to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 65th birthday.

“You have lived a life of dedicated stewardship to your nation, having served as Commissioner and Governor in Kaduna State and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the course of our engagement as fellow politicians and patriots committed to a shared vision of national transformation and delivering hope to Nigerians, you have proven to be a dependable friend, an accountable colleague, and a diligent administrator.”