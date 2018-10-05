Enugu govt announces speedy repairs of new potholes

The Enugu State Government has appealed further to motorists to exercise patience and caution while driving, following the on going repairs of potholes in urban and intercity roads in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, explained that the Ministry has for the past four weeks commenced aggressive maintenance of roads in the state, which has resulted to cutting and removal of failed sections, and subsequent stabilization with soil cement treated base/stone base materials before the final stage of priming and pavement with hot rolled asphalt.

Engr. Nnaji added that once the cutting of identified potholes is done, it would take about three days for the entire process to be completed for the desired result to be achieved.

The works commissioner therefore assured that “this process will now be faster with the receeding rains”, stressing that “we are committed to effective road maintenance and safety of road users at all times”.

Enugu State is truly in the hands of God.#amokelouis