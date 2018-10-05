(BREAKING)Osun guber polls: Saraki, Dogara, Secondus lead protest to INEC to declare Adeleke as winner

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently protesting against the outcome of the recently concluded Osun State Governorship election.

PDP leaders including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

This was after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

The protesters are demanding that INEC declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.

Also among the protesters are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant Sule Lamido; Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

Wearing T-shirts with inscriptions the protesters claim that the Nigeria Police and INEC are arms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

