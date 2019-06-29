Enugu govt bans IPMAN state operations

The Enugu State Government has banned the operations of the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) till further notice.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine Onyia, stated that the state government took the decision after reviewing with great concern, the protracted crisis that has engulfed the state chapter of IPMAN.

The state government added that the crisis “has assumed dimensions of cultism and banditry with its attendant grave security implications in the state”.

It therefore disclosed that “a committee comprising Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and other relevant stakeholders, will be constituted shortly to take charge pending the return to normalcy”.

According to the statement, “the members of the public are further reassured that the Enugu State Government will, as always, live up to its responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property within the state”.