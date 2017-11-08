Enugu Police crackdown on ‘one chance’ tricycle, taxicab operators

The Police Command in Enugu State says it is trailing hoodlums masquerading themselves as commercial tricycles and taxi cabs operators to commit heinous crimes in the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Amaraizu, plain cloth detectives have been detailed to a trail, arrest the tricycle and taxi cab operators, popularly called “one-chance” in the state.

Amaraizu said that some of the operators had resorted to using the antics of being tricycle and taxi passengers to dispossess people, especially women, of their valuables.

He advised members of the public to be wary of the antics of the hoodlums who also masqueraded as tricycle operators, otherwise known as Keke NAPEP.

The command is also advising members of the public to be security conscious.