Sales rep bolts with employer’s N13.6m

The trial of a 33-year-old sales representative, Olajumoke Coker, who allegedly defrauded her employer of N13.6 million, began on Wednesday at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at 8, Rasheed Alatishe St., Magodo, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing to which she pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecutor Raphael Donny alleged that the woman committed the offences sometime between January 2016 and April 2017 at Mopson Pharmaceutical Company Ltd located at Ajao Estate, Isolo in Lagos.

Donny said the accused, a sales representative in the company, sold some drugs and failed to remit the money into the company’s account.

“It was when the auditors came to audit the account that they discovered that the sum of N13.6 million was missing.

“When the accused was called to give account, she was unable to prove her innocence,” he told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 325 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the accused, on conviction, may be sentenced to seven years imprisonment according to Section 287.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Folakemi Davies-Abegunde granted the accused bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until December 4 for mention.