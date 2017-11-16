Enugu Rangers ends players’ screening Friday

The General Manger of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Davidson Owumi, has directed that the club’s ongoing screening of new players would end on Friday, an official has said.

The club’s Team Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

“Owumi has made it clear that the ongoing exercise ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season should end on Friday.

“He stated that the era of continuous screening by the coaching crew led by Olugbenga Ogunbote will soon be over for the real business to begin,’’ Ezeaku said.

He further quoted Owumi as saying the club, while thanking all those who made themselves available with the hope of working for the club, must end the screening exercise by Friday.

“We shall halt any form of screening so that the coaches can concentrate and give us a winning team for the coming season.

“I believe that with the quality of players we met on ground and the enterprising ones we are negotiating with, Rangers shall be champions again,’’ Owumi was further quoted as saying.