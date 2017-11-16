Dangote donates N100m mosque to FOMWAN

Dangote Foundation has donated a mosque worth N100m to the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) in Abuja.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, on Wednesday in a statement said that the foundation took over the building of the mosque in Utako District of Abuja following an appeal by FOMWAN to the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Chiejina said the mosque was handed over to Hajiya Amina Omoti, National Ameera of FOMWAN by Mallam Musa Bala, a member of the foundation at a ceremony in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Bala said the gesture was aimed at touching the lives of the people by providing a magnificent place of worship.

Responding, Omoti promised that the mosque would be commissioned and opened for Juma’at prayers in January 2018.

She commended the foundation for the gesture and also thanked the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for his numerous support towards the building of the mosque.

“Words are not enough to express how we feel but suffice it to note that the beautiful house of worship.

“FOMWAN Board of Trustees will soon meet to constitute a management committee for the mosque,’’ she said.