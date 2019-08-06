Enugu Workers: Ugwuanyi’s commitment to competent, self-motivated team, a welcome development

…congratulate Housing MD on real estate’s biggest award

Workers of Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for engaging resourceful hands to assist him in driving his administration’s well thought-out programmes and policies for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The workers maintained that the governor’s stance to appoint committed, competent and self-motivated team that will drive the roadmaps designed by the 12 sectoral ad-hoc committees, recently constituted to review various sectors of governance for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance, was a welcome development.

The workers made the commendations when the state leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) led by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Comrade Benneth Asogwa, respectively, paid an official visit to the Managing Director of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu, to congratulate him for winning the biggest national housing award in Nigeria – CEO of Housing Corporation of the Year.

The last winner of the award, according to the labour leaders, was the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, when he was the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC).

Congratulating Hon. Agu, Comrade Igbokwe, who described the honour as “the highest award in the housing sector in Nigeria”, said they were delighted that a member of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration won it.

His words: “We are happy, we are excited, we are proud of one of us and a man who was appointed by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to head the housing development corporation in this period of innovation, has made us proud in this state and has gone even beyond this state to go and make us proud in the entire country”.

The labour leader attributed the success to administrative ingenuity and brave initiative of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s sound vision for rapid transformation of Enugu State in all sectors of development as well as his engagement competent and self-motivated persons to drive his administration’s policy thrust.

Further according to him, “We have been following development in Enugu State. Our present governor appoints right persons into the right position. Since he appointed Hon. Agu as the MD, Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, we have seen estates coming up everywhere within the metropolis and outside.

“We have followed his achievements and seen that in terms of housing, he has promoted housing development in Enugu State to the level that people from outside this state have also come independently and made their investigations and found out that he merited this prestigious award out of the 36 states of the federation including Abuja.

“When we heard the news, we said we must come to felicitate with him and congratulate Gov. Ugwuanyi for this great feat, which goes a long way to attest to the good works of his administration, because now all eyes are in the housing sector including foreign investors. Enugu State workers too stand to benefit in so many ways.”

Responding, Hon. Agu appreciated the visit and thanked God and the governor for giving him the opportunity and the needed support to achieve what the establishment was able to record so far to earn him the honour.

The MD appreciated the organizers of the event for recognizing his contributions and their scrutiny and objective assessment, adding that the award has spurred him to do more.

“I continue to give my best until we get to where we are going”, he said.