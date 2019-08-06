Keystone Bank realigns to energise growth, appoints new executive directors

In line with strategic business intent and corporate realignment to sustain continued business growth, the Board of Directors of Keystone Bank Limited has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors. At its 49th, Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, the Board approved the appointments of Tijjani Aliyu, Olaniran Olayinka and Lawal J. Ahmed as Executive Directors, subject to the approval of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement by the divisional head, marketing & corporate communications of the bank, Mrs. Omobolanle Osotule, made available to journalists on Monday, said that the three new executive directors will join the executive management office to pursue and deliver on the bank’s strategic business objectives bringing to bear their in-depth wealth of banking experience garnered over the years across various sectors.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo noted that the promotion of the three former General Managers to Executive Directors is in line with the bank’s corporate governance and culture of maximizing her human capital through consistent leadership development and training.

‘’Since we restructured, we have intentionally and proactively nurtured our talent in readiness for future leadership opportunities that will arise in the organisation. It is therefore a major feat for us that we were able to appoint the three new Executive directors from our internally groomed executives’’ said Modibbo.

Tijjani holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and an MBA from the Bangor Business School, UK. His experience spans over two decades in both regulatory and top financial institutions in Nigeria. He is a member of various professional bodies and has attended various courses within and outside Nigeria including INSEAD Business School and the US Federal Reserve Bank in Washington.

He is a consummate Risk professional and a member of Risk Managers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB, HCIB). His experience in the financial services sector covers operations, treasury, Banking Supervision, Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Risk Management. Until his elevation, he was the Chief Risk officer of Keystone Bank.

Olaniran holds a First Class Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos. He has attended several executive courses and programs in Banking Operations, Credit, Risk Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Change Management amongst others.

He had a 4 years stint with PricewaterhouseCoopers and 25 years banking experience covering Operations, Human Resources Management, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Institutional Banking.

Until his elevation, he was the Regional Head Corporate Bank and West, Keystone Bank Limited.

On his part, Lawal, holds an LL.B Degree from the University of Jos, and an LL.M Degree from University of Dundee, United Kingdom. He has over 19 years post-call experience that cuts across Legal Practice, Banking Regulation, Process Improvement, Conflict Resolution, Project Management and Regulatory Compliance.

He is a Fellow of the Compliance Institute of Nigeria (FCIN) and has attended top global educational and professional institutions including the London School of Economics (LSE), UNESCO-IHE, Institute for Water Management Delft, Netherlands, the Clingendael Institute for International Relations, Den Haag, Netherlands, US Federal Reserve,

Washington DC, USA and Financial Stability Institute of the Bank for International Settlements. Until his elevation, he was the Chief Compliance Officer of Keystone Bank Limited.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.