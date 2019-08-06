Harry Maguire moves to Man Utd for world record fee

Manchester United have paid a world-record fee for a defender to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Maguire moves to United on a six-year deal with an option for a seventh year, for a fee understood to be £80m.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club,” Maguire said after completing his move to United.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

England centre-back Maguire has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prime transfer target to reinforce United’s defence this summer.

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature,” Solskjaer said.

“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.”

Manchester United had agreed a fee with Leicester for Maguire that surpassed the previous world-record deal for a defender, set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire was in Manchester over the weekend to complete the final details of his transfer and meet with Solskjaer and his new team-mates at the club’s Carrington training ground on Sunday.– Sky Sports.