Sahara Group commissions 36million-litre petroleum storage facility in Tanzania

A strategic hub for facilitating the distribution of petroleum products within Tanzania and other East African nations has emerged with the commissioning of a Terminal that has a 36 million litre storage facility by Sahara Group in Tanzania.

Operated by Sahara Tanzania Limited, an affiliate of leading African energy conglomerate Sahara Group, the Terminal is located in Vijibweni, Industrial area Kigamboni in Dar Es Salaam.

It has a storage capacity of 18 million litres for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 18 million litres for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The company also has 6 loading arms for PMS and 6 loading arms for AGO which gives it capacity to load up to 120 trucks per day.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the facility in Dar Es Salaam, Supply Manager, Petroleum Bulk Purchasing Agency (PBPA), Raymond Lusekelo, said the entry of Sahara Tanzania Limited into the oil and gas sector in Tanzania was remarkable at a period where the administration of His Excellency, Mr. John Magufuli, was spearheading an unprecedented drive to bring about significant investment in the sector.

“I salute and congratulate the Board and Management of Sahara Tanzania Limited on the commissioning of its terminal which we are gathered to celebrate today. This is a strategic investment that signposts the commitment of the company to enhancing the profile of the sector through continuing investments across the entire energy value chain,” he said.

According to Taofik Lawal, Terminal Manager, Sahara Tanzania Limited, the company commenced operations in March 2016, with a “dynamic blend of young talent and state of the art technology that is redefining the oil and gas sector in Tanzania.”

“We bring smart solutions to energy needs by deploying the best possible technology as well as distribution and storage facilities that are world class. Our operations are guided by best international practice and we are passionate about total quality management and excellent service delivery,” he added.

He stated that the resilience and perseverance of the company’s workforce had made it a market leader in the importation, sale and distribution of petroleum products in Tanzania, with further prospects of being the preferred provider across the sub-region.

“We are investing heavily in human capital development and currently have 25 Tanzanian professionals adding value to the great work we are doing in Tanzania. We are looking at increasing this number as we continue to embark on strategic expansion in Tanzania and beyond.”

Lawal said the formal launch of Sahara Foundation in Tanzania was an indication of the company’s commitment to promoting sustainable development in the nation.

Sahara Foundation projects in Tanzania include: School Sanitation Wash & Hygiene (SWASH) Project- Improving hygiene at Salma Kikwete Secondary School where more than 1264 students now have access to modern and hygienic toilet facilities.

The Foundation also upgraded the Library at Pugu Secondary School, transforming learning experience for over 900 students and 70 teachers.

Concluding, Lawal said: “The energy sector in Tanzania has the potential to be the best in East Africa. Key investments like the one we are witnessing today are required in infrastructure and technology to enhance value and drive excellence. We believe the nation under the leadership and guidance of the current administration has what it takes to assume this leadership position in East Africa. We are here to ensure that thus happens and will be available to contribute our quota to the growth and development of Tanzania.”