The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has put forward a proposal to curb trade with Israel and impose restrictions on far-right Israeli ministers over the war in Gaza.

“I want to be very clear, the aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Kallas said. “The war needs to end. The suffering must stop, and all hostages must be released.”

It’s questionable whether there will be a majority of states in the 27-member bloc in favor of the measures Kallas proposed, although the EU has come under criticism for failing to pressure Israel to end the war.

A German government spokesperson earlier said that Berlin is aware of but “has not yet formed a final opinion” on the proposed measures.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would halt payments to Israel, and that the bloc’s executive was working on further measures.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the EU’s suspension of certain trade advantages was “disproportionate” and “unprecedented.” – DW.