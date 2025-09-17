The Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims earlier detained in Jeddah over alleged drug trafficking, following weeks of diplomatic and security engagements.

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NDLEA Chairman was represented by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi.

He said that the pilgrims, identified as Mrs Maryam Abdullahi, Mrs Bahijja Abdullahi and Mr Abdulhamid Saddieq, were freed after spending four weeks in custody.

He also said that their release came after his sustained interventions and engagement with the leadership of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that the efforts were fully supported by President Bola Tinubu, alongside the contributions of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

This, he said, included efforts from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He added that investigations by the NDLEA revealed that a drug syndicate operating at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, had tagged illicit drug-laden bags with the names of unsuspecting pilgrims.

This, he said, refers to people who traveled via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 from Kano to Jeddah on August 6, 2025, for the lesser hajj.

“Following petitions from the families of the detainees, the NDLEA launched a probe which led to the arrest of the suspected mastermind, 55-year-old Mohammed Ali Abubakar.

“Abubakar who is also known as Bello Karama was arrested with three accomplices. The accomplices include airline officials identified as Celestina Yayock, Abdulbasit Sagagi, and Jazuli Kabir,”he said.

Marwa, however, said that charges had since been filed against the four suspects in Nigeria.

“Armed with the outcome of our investigation, charges filed against the syndicate members, and other evidence to establish the innocence of the pilgrims, we engaged Saudi authorities.

“This was at multiple levels, including in Saudi Arabia, in line with President Tinubu’s directive that no Nigerian should suffer unjustly in a foreign land,”he said.

The NDLEA boss said that following the engagements, one of the pilgrims was released on Sept. 14, while the remaining two regained freedom on Sept. 15.

Marwa commended the Saudi GDNC for honoring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation and partnership between the two agencies.

“The biggest support for our efforts came from President Tinubu, who is committed to ensuring that Nigerians receive their deserved respect and fair treatment across the world,” he said.

Marwa also lauded the assistance of the Attorney General, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, as well as the National Security Adviser.

“This outcome demonstrates that no Nigerian will be unjustly punished for crimes they did not commit anywhere in the world,” the NDLEA boss added.