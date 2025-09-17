Hit FM, the leading radio station in Cross Rivers state, and organizers of Calabar Entertainment Conference (CEC) has announced First Bank of Nigeria Limited as official bank partners for the flagship youth engagement program in the Creative Sector.

CEC has held every year since 2017, and now in its 9th year, executive producer and CEO of Hit FM Patrick Ugbe says the creative sector “has not been in more urgent need of interventions that facilitate capacity building, funding, distribution, and thought leadership.”

This year’s event will hold on the 17th and 18th of October at Hogis Royale, in Calabar, Cross River State, bringing together young talents, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, and chart pathways for sustainable growth within Nigeria’s dynamic creative economy.

FirstBank’s partnership underscores the bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting youth empowerment, innovation, and entrepreneurship across diverse sectors.

Ugbe adds: “by coming on board as the Official Bank, FirstBank further demonstrates its role as a catalyst for growth, providing financial inclusion and fostering creativity among young Nigerians. “

“We are thrilled to welcome FirstBank as the Official Bank of the Calabar Entertainment Conference. Their support not only validates the importance of the creative sector in driving national development but also provides a strong platform for youth to access resources, knowledge, and networks that will help transform their ideas into sustainable ventures”.

Also speaking on the partnership, Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, stated, “At Firstbank, we are passionate about supporting platforms that empower young people and nurture talent. Our partnership with the Calabar Entertainment Conference aligns with our drive to promote innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship as key drivers of Nigeria’s future”.

“Through our First@Arts initiative, which is geared at consolidating support for the creative arts, we are leveraging platforms like the Calabar Entertainment Conference to enable our stakeholders to explore the wealth of opportunities that the creative industry has to offer.”

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to inspire and equip participants to maximize the opportunities in the creative industry.