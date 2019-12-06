Everton sack Silva as manager after 18 months

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva after 18 months, with the club in the Premier League relegation zone after their Merseyside derby humiliation.

Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield was their ninth of the season and leaves them 18th in the Premier League after three successive losses.

Silva, who took charge in May 2018, won 24 and lost 24 of his 60 games.

Everton are now searching for their fourth permanent boss since Roberto Martinez was sacked in May 2016.

Former Everton manager David Moyes has been considered as a potential interim successor, but the suggestion has sparked a largely negative reaction from supporters and it remains to be seen whether majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and his boardroom colleagues ignore that and invite the 56-year-old Scot to return. Agency report