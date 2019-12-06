NFF: We don’t owe you – Pinnick tells Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has fired back at Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over claims he is owed three months salary.

The Eagles coach had in an interview with insideworldfottball.com said the NFF owed him $100,000 in bonuses and allowances.

The federation quickly came out to deny in a press statement issued by the media department of the NFF.

According to the NFF, the Eagles coach was owed $30,000.

The football body then queried Rohr for breaching his contract, by disclosing the details of his salary to journalists.

The NFF president reiterated while speaking with journalists in Asaba.

“We don’t owe you (Rohr), you cannot come out to say that we owe you salary. We pay you, an employee, and you must respect the employer because we pay you salary religiously,” Pinnick told journalists.

‘’If they pay you, you don’t come out to say they pay you. There are some things you don’t say.’’

Rohr’s present contract is set to expire in June 2020