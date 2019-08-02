Imo Committee recommends merger of new varsities, polys

The seven-man committee set up by the Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to investigate the status of the newly-established tertiary institutions set up by the immediate past government of the state has recommended that the four proposed universities and four polytechnics be merged with the existing Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri and Imo State Polytechnics, Umuagwu.

This is coming as the state government has awarded university scholarship to two most outstanding 2019 WAEC candidates.

The Chairman of the Committee, Jude Njoku, who was the former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), said all the proposed universities and Polytechnics lacked the basic infrastructure as well as the needed paraphernalia to be full-fledged tertiary institutions.

The institutions involved include the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Aboh Mbaise/Okpala; University of Science and Technology, Umunna; University of Medical Sciences, Ogboko; and University of Creative Technology, Omuma Isiaku/Nkwerre, which were all recognised by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

However, the Maritime University, Osemoto, Oguta that was recommended by the former governor was not recognized by NUC.

Among the Polytechnics are Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic, Orlu; Mbonu Ojike Polytechnic, Arondizuogu, Ahiara Polytechnic, Ahiara Mbaise; and Imo State Polytechnic, Ehime Mbano. Other relatively new institutions investigated were Eastern Palm University, Ogboko and Imo State College of Education, Ihitte Uboma.

The committee established the fact based on the findings from NUC, and the State Ministry of Lands and Survey that the Eastern Palm University belongs to the state and not a public private partnership university as originally stated by former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Meanwhile, the state government has awarded university scholarship to two most outstanding 2019 WAEC candidates. They are Ugboaja Chizobam Stephanie and Alozie Chukwuemeka Favour, the first and second most outstanding candidates in the 2019 West Africa School Certificate Examination, WAEC.

While Ugboaja, student of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, made distinctions (A1) in all the nine subjects she sat for, Alozie of Marist Brothers Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State, got 8 A1 and single B2 in the nine subjects.

Ihedioha disclosed this when he received in audience the two candidates at Government House, Owerri yesterday.

Ihedioha said the gesture would encourage and challenge the recipients and other Imolites to make efforts at distinguishing themselves in academic pursuit and other endeavours of life.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration at ensuring qualitative and quantitative education in the state through the provision of adequate funding and incentives to the education sector of the state.

The governor also congratulated them for making their parents, families and the state proud and enjoined them to remain good ambassadors of the state.