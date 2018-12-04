Ex-President Jonathan mourns Fasehun

December 4, 2018

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, the Ondo State Government and the entire people of the South West over the death of the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr. Fredrick Fasehun.

In a condolence message the former President described late Fasehun as a nationalist and a hero of democracy.

He further described Fasehun as “an exceptional leader and cultural enthusiast who had contributed so much to the growth and development of the country.”

He said: “As a committed patriot, his position on a robust cultural identity did not diminish his love for his nation. Dr. Faseun’s name will always be connected with the nation’s journey to democratic rule, especially in the light of his heroic fight against military dictatorship and the effort to consolidate civilian rule in our dear nation.”

