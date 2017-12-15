FAAN begins palliative repair on Enugu runway

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday commenced palliative repair work on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Confirming the commencement of the palliative works yesterday, Mrs Yakubu Henrietta, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said that in line with Standards And Recommended Practices, the Authority has requested the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ,NAMA, to issue a Notice To Air Men, NOTAM.

Henrietta said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify air travellers and the general public that with effect from today, Thursday 14th December, 2017, the Authority will embark on a palliative repair work on the runway of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“The first phase of the repair work will commence on the 14th to 21st December 2017, while the second phase will be from the 27th December 2017, to 4th January, 2018. There will be skeletal operations at the airport while the work is ongoing as the runway will open for operations from 0700 hours local time till 1500 hours local time on the proposed dates.

“This is to enable the contractor have ample day-light working hours in order to obtain stable and even runway surface, while also completing the work within the stipulated timeframe.”

In line with Standards And Recommended Practices, the Authority has requested the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to issue a Notice To Air Men (NOTAM) in this regard”.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this action might cause our high esteemed customers”.