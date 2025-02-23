Federal employees have been advised to disregard an email from Elon Musk demanding they submit weekly accomplishment reports.

Musk, recently appointed by former President Donald Trump to oversee government job cuts and spending, sent the email Saturday via the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

However, multiple agencies, including the FBI, FEMA, IRS, NOAA, CDC, and the Department of Energy, have instructed staff to ignore it while awaiting further guidance.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in an email as quoted by The Mirror US: “FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI… will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. For now, please pause any responses.”

Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy reassured State Department employees: “No employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their department chain of command.”

NOAA’s Rear Adm. Chad Cary stated the email “came as a surprise,” and the agency is seeking clarification. The IRS and CDC are also awaiting instructions.

Many agencies remain uncertain about how to respond, with some employees told to wait until further guidance is issued next week.